Midlands Hurricanes are storming in to Commonwealth Games stadium

Alexander Stadium was a vibrant and noisy place during the Commonwealth Games and the business case aims to look at the year-round use of the stadium

The Midlands Hurricanes, who compete in League One, will play their home fixtures during the 2023 season at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium after a deal was completed with chiefs.

It will start with a tie against Cornwall on February 19. The club will use the community pitch adjacent to the main stadium.

Season tickets are on sale via the Hurricanes website, with the club and the council optimistic the deal will generate new interest in a sport they say has been under-represented in the city.

Greg Wood, Midlands Hurricanes chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have agreed the partnership with the stadium to make it the home of the Hurricanes going forward.

“Our ambition as a club is to grow the sport in the Midlands and by having such a prestigious venue as our hub, it gives a real focal point for the team, community and hopefully the region to get behind.

“We look forward to the growth of the sport and the club and see the stadium move as a key part of this as it gives us the infrastructure to grow the game within other areas such as women’s and wheelchair rugby.

The Hurricanes join a growing roster of partners and uses secured by the council for the revamped stadium – designed to give the venue a year-round purpose after it hosted the athletics programme and the opening and closing ceremonies for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Other organisations set to have a presence at the stadium include Birmingham City University, UK Athletics and the likes of Birchfield Harriers Athletics Club. Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Midlands Hurricanes to the Alexander Stadium. Rugby League is an exciting sport, as demonstrated by the recent World Cup that was staged here in England.

“The Hurricanes have an ambition to grow the sport in the city and wider region, which is something that reflects our own aims to improve levels of participation in sport and physical activity.