Late Hales storm sends them to summit

Taken on 17 Dec 2022 during the Midlands League 2 West (N) fixture between Walsall RFC and Old Halesonians at The Broadway Ground, Delves Road, Walsall. Picture by Stuart Leggett

In one of very few matches to beat the weather on Saturday, Old Hales eventually got over the line in a high-scoring game to leave second-placed Walsall trailing in their wake going into the festive break.

Walsall led by eight points with just over 10 minutes left, but Hales scored four tries in those closing stages to seal the bonus-point victory.

It had all started well for the hosts as they applied constant pressure on the Hales defence in all aspects of the game.

Despite their efforts, it was the visitors that opened the scoring with a Luke Fenton penalty from 20 metres.

Walsall, however, were rewarded for their committed approach with a well-constructed try. Will Hennessey put a well-placed kick towards the visitors' corner flag, the lineout was won and then the power of the Walsall pack resulted in captain George Perkins touching down, with Ben Pitt converting.

The final eight minutes of the half saw three more tries being scored.

Hales produced a powerful drive from a lineout and then, a couple of passes later, full-back Nick Adams broke through for a try near the corner flag.

Three minutes later, it was a powerful Walsall scrum that drove over the opposition line and resulted in Perkins getting his second try, with Pitt adding the conversion.

However, deep in injury time, the final play of the half saw Halesonians hooker Alex Gordon scoring a try from another drive off a lineout.

The second half started well for Walsall, with Hennessey cutting through the Hales defence from 15 metres. Pitt converted.

It took the visitors 15 minutes to strike back. They had several promising attacks stopped by some wonderful Walsall defending, with captain Perkins always at the forefront.

Eventually, it was outside-half Fenton who squeezed over near the corner flag.

But in this pulsating match it was Perkins that pushed his team into an eight-point lead after he supported a strong Walsall attack for his third try.

Ten minutes left and Walsall failed to control the restart kick, the visitors secured possession and showed good skills before sending replacement Dylan De Sousa over for the try.

Three minutes later, it was a similar attack that saw winger Luke Smith crossing wide out and then another drive off a lineout allowed Gordon to get his second.

This left enough added time for the visitors to regain and retain possession until Rich Taylor went over for the final try, which Fenton converted.

Meanwhile, Stourbridge will be spending Christmas and New Year bottom of National Two West after slipping to a 34-21 defeat at Loughborough Students.

Stour were always playing catch-up to a brace of tries from Samuel Kildunne in the opening 15 minutes, but did get back to 12-7 when Arthur Morgan touched down, with Michael Heaney converting.

A converted try apiece was shared before half-time – Jack Lea crossing for Stour – but Loughborough scored three unconverted tries in the second half to pull away.

Kildunne completed his hat-trick amid that, while Stefan Thorp touched down for Stourbridge.

Stourbridge Lions were also in action, climbing off the bottom after picking up a surprise 17-17 draw at home to Shrewsbury.