Stourbridge go down to a narrow defeat

Walsall's Max Brown on his way to scoring his first try of the game,

It was a narrow 29-34 defeat but means they only have one win from 11 games and are second bottom in the table, two points above Barnstaple.

Timothy Bitirim got on the score-sheet with a converted try and a penalty as Stourbridge fought back from a large deficit at the break but it wasn't enough for the Stourton side to get anything from the game.

Stourbridge's other tries came from Arthur Morgan, Daniel Rundle, Matthew Moseley and Samuel Wilson. It doesn't get any easier for rhem as they travel to leaders Leicester Lions on Saturday.

The Staffordshire derby in Regional One Midlands saw Lichfield beaten at Burton 47-19 whilst Dudley Kingswinford also fell to defeat at Syston, 24-17, Benjamin Rhodes, Thomas Walker and Mark Harrison getting the tries for DK. Lichfield host DK at Cooke Fields on Saturday.

In Regional Two West Midlands Walsall made their first ever visit to Evesham and were given a severe test by a team that belied their lowly league position, but came through 24-8

The hosts controlled possession for long periods whilst their line outs and accurate passing proved a constant threat to the visiting defence. But Walsall were more effective with their use of possession and their speedy attack created scoring opportunities, with winger Max Brown displaying terrific skills in scoring three of his team's four tries.

Hooker Pete Fitzgerald had already put Walsall ahead when Brown's first try came after 20 minutes. Captain George Perkins and scrum half Dean Ainger combined well to put him in with a well timed pass. Evesham were ahead at the break but the second period saw Walsall come good, Brown scoring ten minutes into it with Ben Pitt converting.

Walsall still had to defend well but they broke away late on, Brown intercepting the ball and outpacing the Evesham defenders over 50 metres for his third try.

In the same division, Wolverhampton were edged out 17-14 at Crewe and Nantwich but Old Halesonians won 22-21 in a thriller at Ludlow to go top.

They travel to Worcester on Saturday, with Walsall at Ludlow and Wolverhampton at home to Evesham.

In Counties One Midlands West North, Stafford lost 38-0 at league leaders Luctonians Seconds despite a hard working performance. They are away to Old Saltleians on Saturday,

Stourbridge Lions didn't field a side for the trip to Longton in Counties One Midlands West (North) but host Newcastle (Staffs) on Saturday.

In the West (South) division, Kidderminster thrashed Old Coventrians 54-0 and are second in the table behind Berkswell and Balsall. Kidderminster travel to Bromsgrove Seconds on Saturday.

Aldridge beat Oswestry 30-26 in Counties Two Midlands West (North) action, and in the same division, Burntwood beat Luctonians III 33-7 and Handsworth overcame Bridgnorth Seconds 27-14. Burntwood are top of the table with seven wins from 11 games.

Cannock beat Wednesbury 33-7 in a derby game in Counties Three Midlands West (North) and leaders Willenhall got a welcome away win 29-20 at Barton Under Needwood. Warley lost 33-17 at bottom side Whitchurch II, the first win for the Shropshire side.

Saturday sees a top versus bottom clash between Willenhall and Whitchurch III, Rugeley are at home to Warley, Wednesbury travel to Eccleshall and Cannock to Ludlow II.

In Counties Four Midlands West (North) Bloxwich beat St Leonards 43-0 and stay in fourth. Stone also had a good home win, 45-7 over Erdington with Ben Underwood getting five tries.

Saturday's games see Stone at home to Essington and St Leonard's to Burton III, with Bloxwich travelling to Atherstone.