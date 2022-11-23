Burntwood celebrate 50th anniversary with walkover

They were due to host Handsworth in Counties Two Midlands West (North) but their opponents couldn't raise a team.

It didn't stop Burntwood hosting an in-club friendly and there was a full day of activity at the clubhouse with past players and members joining in and fundraising taking place for The Wooden Spoon charity.

There was a chance to view the Premiership Trophy and a history wall was set up highlighting the history of the club.

Burntwood will try again this weekend when they are due to host Luctonians (III)

Walsall continued their recent good form with a 27-10 win at Whitchurch in Regional Two West Midlands.

They followed up the thrashing of Droitwich with a solid performance in Shropshire and secured their first win at Edgeley Park for nine years.

The hosts made a good start as they forced Walsall to defend, at times desperately, for the opening ten minutes.

The hosts were even denied three points during this opening quarter when an Isaac Wilding penalty rebounded off the posts.

Eventually though Walsall took control of the game and they broke through when Brandon Sayce who took a well timed pass from centre Will Hennessey and showed good pace and evasive skills over 20 metres for the try,

Eight minutes later a strong Walsall scrum saw George Perkins make a strong pick up and drive for Walsall’s second try, which Hennessey converted.

The start of the second half saw Walsall score within the first minute. Scrum half Dean Ainger, reacted quickly when the hosts lost control of the ball and kicked and chased it for nearly 50 metres before gathering and diving over the try line near the corner flag.

He nearly repeated a similar feat ten minutes later, but on this occasion the Whitchurch defence managed to force him into touch near the corner flag.

Two minutes later, Ainger was at it again when loose ball was again kicked ahead and gathered and he was through for the touchdown from 35 metres. The hosts, eventually, got on the scoreboard in the final ten minutes when a strong drive from a lineout saw winger Jack Rowley join the pack and get the touchdown.

But Walsall retaliated almost immediately, Hennessey linking up with Rob Angell who went through for his sixth try in the last six games.

The win sees Walsall move into the top four of West Midlands Two.

Stourbridge had a week off from National Two West action but have a league fixture at home to Bournville on Saturday. Dudley Kingswinford also had a weekend off but their Wasps team beat Camp Hill 35-19 away

Saturday fixtures: National League Two (West): Stourbridge v Bournville

Regional One Midlands: Syston v Dudley Kingswinford

Regional Two : Crewe and Nantwich v Wolverhampton; Evesham v Walsall; Ludlow v Old Halesonians

Counties One Midlands West (North): Longton v Stourbridge Lions; Luctonians II v Stafford

Counties One Midlands West (South): Kidderminster v Old Coventrians; Aldridge v Oswestry

Counties Two Midlands West (North) : Burntwood v Luctonians (III)

Counties Three Midlands West (South) Barton Under Needwood v Willenhall; Cannock v Wednesbury; Whitchurch II v Warley