Stourbridge crash to another loss as DK continue to set pace

Action from Walsall v Droitwich

The result in Bristol leaves Stourbridge with just one win from 10 games and second from bottom in the table.

One pleasing aspect for Stourbridge was there were five different try scorers – Arthur Morgan, Jasper Smith, Stefan Thorp, Jack Lea and Josh Oliver.

But Dudley Kingswinford remain top of the Regional One Midlands after a resounding 46-14 win at home against Derby.

They are seven points clear from Bromsgrove after 10 games, with Joseph Heatley, Mark Harrison, Stefan Shillingford, Joseph Dunn, Thomas Walker and William Hancox crossing. Samuel Vaughan kicked 16 points.

In the same division, Lichfield lost at home to Bromsgrove 36-28, leaving them with only three wins this season.

In Regional Two West Midlands, there was a try bonanza at Walsall, who thrashed Droitwich 99-12 at Broadway.

The hosts dispatched 15 tries to overcome a spirited and hard-working Droitwich team, Pete Fitzgerald marking his 100th appearance with the first after just five minutes.

Adam Tamillo then broke through for the second try for Walsall before Droitwich reduced the deficit.

But Walsall scored two more before the end of the first half including one from captain George Perkins, who got the most spectacular score just before the break.

They continued to score freely in the second half as they looked for a big win, three long-range tries increasing their lead early on.

Walsall continued to dominate in the late stages, winger Chev Taylor getting his third try and Max Brown on the left wing going clear of the defence to touch down and complete the scoring

Old Halesonians continue their good run with their seventh consecutive win, 27-20 at home to Hereford and Wolverhampton beat Worcester 42-19. Halesonians are second in the table with eight wins in 10 games.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Stafford beat Longton 32-19 in their first home game of the month. Stafford went into the break only 15-14 up, Rob Jones scoring two tries

The second half saw Longton struggling to cope with the pace of the Stafford attack, despite an early try from the visitors which saw them take a four point lead.

Jerry Qasenivalu scored a bonus-point try for Stafford and then they went up a gear with a try from Gaz O’Connor and a conversion by Alex Rock giving them a decisive win

In the same division, Stourbridge Lions lost 40-10 at home to Camp Hill, their fourth defeat in a row.

In Counties One Midlands West (South), Kidderminster beat Leamington away 44-22 while in Counties Two Midlands West (North) Aldridge suffered another heavy defeat, 66-5 at Luctonians III.

Handsworth also lost, 59-12 at Harborne, while Burntwood didn’t have a game.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Rugeley remain top after a 52-7 triumph over Eccleshall, Willenhall edged out Aston Old Edwardians 17-8 but Warley lost 41-3 at home to Cannock,

Wednesbury were thrashed 47-0 at home to Barton Under Needwood. Counties Four Midland West (North) action saw Bloxwich lose 24-15 at Longton II, but Stone got a good away win – 20-17 at Newcastle (Staffs) II – and St Leonards beat Atherstone 10-3.