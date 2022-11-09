Struggling Stourbridge let lead slip to fall to home defeat

Rugby

The visitors from the south west took an early lead within five minutes with a converted try, before Stourbridge fought back.

Thomas Lucas crashed over the line after 13 minutes and Matthew Moseley added the extra two points.

Crusaders rallied and scored another try of their own 10 minutes later before Moseley crossed the line himself.

With the scores level at half-time, the hosts made a lighting-fast start to the second half.

Within three minutes Arthur Morgan notched the next try, which Moseley converted, before Jack Lea added another try just five minutes later.

But with Stourbridge in the ascendency, their scoring run stopped there and Crusaders battled back into the game.

A penalty started them off before two converted tries secured the victory by 29-24.

In Regional One Midlands, Dudley Kingswinford remain top with a 27-3 win over Burton.

Tries from Joseph Heatley, Benjamin Rhodes and two from Thomas Walker secured the points, alongside two conversions and a penalty from Samuel Vaughan. Elsewhere in the league, Lichfield recovered from three losses on the bounce to beat Broadstreet 22-17.

In Regional Two West Midlands, Old Halesonians picked up their sixth consecutive win, beating Evesham 38-24.

They remain second in the division, sitting seven points behind leaders Ludlow.

Walsall also won in impressive fashion, beating Crewe & Nantwich 43-0. Tries from Dior Taylor, Robert Angell, Max Brown, Ben Pitt (two) and Dean Ainger (two), alongside four conversions from Will Hennessy secured the rout.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton picked up a slim 31-30 win over Whitchurch.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Stourbridge Lions fell to their third loss in a row, losing 57-17 to Edwardians.

Stafford also tasted defeat, losing 28-19 away to Camp Hill.

The hosts started brightly with a penalty before Christian Lindsey notched a try for Stafford, however Camp Hill recovered to score a try and another penalty to take a 13-5 lead into the break.

Camp Hill survived some Stafford attacks to get their second and third tries after the break, before Stafford’s aggressive attack finally paid off when Alex MacDonald crossed the line for a try, converted by Alex Rock.

The hosts responded again for a bonus point try. Stafford kept pushing and Lindsey then crashed over the line for his second try of the game, which Rock converted.

With a six-point gap to make up, time was against Stafford and Camp Hill rounded off the scoring with a late penalty to condemn the visitors to defeat on their short travels.

In Counties One Midlands West (South), Kidderminster beat Spartans 29-18, while in Counties Two Midlands West (North), Aldridge suffered a heavy 34-0 defeat to Newport seconds.

Handsworth also lost 20-14 to Veseyans, while Burntwood beat Market Drayton 50-19. In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Rugeley remain top of the league with their fifth win in a row, beating Whitchurch seconds 22-10.

Willenhall also won, beating Ludlow seconds 50-5, while Warley lost 74-12 to Barton-Under-Needwood, Wednesbury were beaten 39-7 by Aston Old Edwardians and Cannock lost 43-20 to Trentham.

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Bloxwich beat Linley 42-19, Stone beat

Stoke on Trent seconds 36-3, while St Leonards lost 32-8 to Newcastle (Staffs) seconds.

In Counties Four Midlands West (South), Stourport beat Trinity Guild 33-7.