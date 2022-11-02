Marvels team up with the Stags for opening-day draw

Rugby

The Marvels and Stags were bolstered by a number of players from their respective clubs who had turned out to lend a hand. Thanks must go to all players who made this game possible.

Their first try arrived when Brad Clements hacked the ball through and a supporting Colton McLaughlin picked up to cross for the try, converted by Zak Pressland.

Some fine handling stretched the opposition and a flying Simon MacDonald was a blur down the wing to tie the scores.

Gaz Phillips gave the Marvels & Stags the lead for the first time, but Worcester wrestled back the advantage until captain Simon Lewis sprinted away for a try he converted himself to tie the game.