Marvels team up with the Stags for opening-day draw

Rugby

The Stafford Mixed Ability Rugby (MAR) team – the Marvels – joined forces with the Shropshire Stags to draw 24-24 against a travelling Worcester MAR side in their opening match of the season at Blackberry Lane.

The Marvels and Stags were bolstered by a number of players from their respective clubs who had turned out to lend a hand. Thanks must go to all players who made this game possible.

Their first try arrived when Brad Clements hacked the ball through and a supporting Colton McLaughlin picked up to cross for the try, converted by Zak Pressland.

Some fine handling stretched the opposition and a flying Simon MacDonald was a blur down the wing to tie the scores.

Gaz Phillips gave the Marvels & Stags the lead for the first time, but Worcester wrestled back the advantage until captain Simon Lewis sprinted away for a try he converted himself to tie the game.

n The teams welcome anybody of any level and can be contact or non-contact depending on the individual. Contact Stafford Rugby club for more information.

