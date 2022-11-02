A tough weekend as Stourbridge and DK both suffer defeats

Walsall's Brandon Sayce scores the final try of the game

The hosts raced into a dominant lead with two converted tries after 18 minutes, which were swiftly followed up by another two tries.

On the stroke of half-time Tatenda Mukarati crashed over the line to give Stourbridge some hope and Archie Heard scored the conversion.

But only four minutes after the restart Luctonians notched another converted try before completing their scoring with one final try after 52 minutes.

Stourbridge restored some pride with an Arthur Morgan try that Heard converted, before Heard then scored a try of his own in the final moments of the game, but it was merely a consolation as Stourbridge fell to their seventh defeat in eight league games.

In Regional One Midlands, a low-scoring affair saw Dudley Kingswinford suffer just their second defeat of the season at home to Bromsgrove.

Two penalties within the opening six minutes from Samuel Vaughan gave Dudley the lead but the visitors recovered just before half-time with a penalty and a converted try.

Bromsgrove added another penalty in the 71st minute before a 75th minute try from Dudley's Joseph Heatley tightened the scoreline. The visitors then made sure of the win with a final minute penalty.

Elsewhere in the league, Lichfield suffered their third loss in a row with a 50-14 defeat to Bridgnorth.

In Regional Two West Midlands, a superb Walsall display saw them beat local rivals Wolverhampton 48-17.

Will Hennessey put an early three points on the scoreboard as a result of a series of scrums that resulted in a penalty. The first try came three minutes later with accurate passing and a neat chip ahead was collected by Adam Tamillio. The full back beat the defence with a 20-meter burst of speed to secure the touchdown.

Only five minutes Max Brown showed terrific strength and speed for a 35-meter try scoring run, before Wolverhampton captain Andy Fereday made a well-timed interception for a try which was converted.

Before half-time George Perkins and Rob Angell notched tries for Walsall before Neil Holden crossed the line for the visitors.

In the second half, Walsall's Tamillio and Perkins both scored their second tries before Wolverhampton responded through Lewis Frances. The game was then brought to an end when winger Brandon Sayce scored Walsall's seventh try of the game – as Will Hennessey notched his fifth conversion.

Elsewhere in the league, Old Halesonians beat Droitwich 19-0.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), a battling Stafford performance was not enough as they lost 26-14 at home to Edwardians.

A quick start from the visitors saw them score two early converted tries, to take a 14-0 lead.

Stafford regained their composure and were handed a boost when Edwardians saw a yellow card and were reduced to 14 men, but the hosts were unable to make a dent on the scoreline before half-time.

In the second half, and back with 15 men, Edwardians scored a third try and a yellow card for the home side added to their woes.

But slick passing from Stafford saw Quade Boal crash through for a try, which was converted by Alex Rock – and that pair added their second converted try later in the half.

Meanwhile, Stourbridge Lions lost 26-18 to Telford Hornets.

In Counties One Midlands West (South), Kidderminster had a home walkover against Earlsdon, while in Counties Two Midlands West (North), Burntwood beat Bridgnorth seconds 59-7, Handsworth had a home walkover against Cleobury Mortimer and Aldridge lost 50-14 to Market Drayton.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Rugeley beat Cannock 55-17, Eccleshall beat Whitchurch seconds 35-14, Wednesbury lost 31-30 to Ludlow seconds and Warley lost 70-0 to Aston Old Edwardians.