Struggling Stour suffer a fifth defeat of the season

Lichfield RFC

The hosts raced into the lead with a converted try after just two minutes, before stretching to a 14-0 advantage within the opening 18 minutes.

Stourbridge fought back two minutes later with a try through William Roach, which Timothy Bitirim converted, before a Arthur Morgan try gave the visitors an unlikely lead.

However, Hinckley rallied before half-time and early in the second half and added three tries, two of which were converted, by the 44-minute mark.

Another converted try in the 66th minute added insult to injury, and although Chad Thorne crashed over the line with three minutes to spare, which Bitirim converted again, it was not enough for Stourbridge to salvage the fixture as they fell to a 40-24 loss.

In Regional One Midlands, Dudley Kingswinford extended their winning run to five games with victory over Bridgnorth.

They made the perfect start with tries from Joseph Dunn and Peter Griffiths within 20 minutes, with Samuel Vaughan picking up one conversion.

In the second half, Vaughan kicked three points with a penalty before converting a Thomas Walker try. With the floodgates open he scored from another penalty before William Hancox and Joseph Heatley both crashed over the line for two more tries, one of which Vaughan converted.

With five minutes of time remaining, Vaughan converted one final try, this time from Stefan Shillingford, as Dudley secured a 44-10 victory.

Elsewhere in the league, Lichfield fell to a narrow 36-33 loss to Oundle, with a 75th-minute try securing the win for the visitors.

In Regional Two West Midlands, Old Halesonians beat Wolverhampton 22-15 to stay fourth in the table and keep the pressure on Worcester in second.

Walsall went down to a 43-18 defeat at home to Worcester. George Perkins and Robert Angell were the try scorers for Walsall, while William Hennessy picked up one conversion and two penalties.

In Counties One Midlands West (North), Stafford continued their 100 per cent start to the season with their sixth win in six – beating Tamworth 33-12. They remain second in the league and one point behind Luctonians seconds. At the other end of the table, Stourbridge Lions picked up their first win of the season, at the sixth attempt, by beating fellow struggling side Uttoxeter 40-20.

In Counties One Midlands West (South), Kidderminster picked up a 38 - 32 win over Berkswell & Balsall, while in Counties Two Midlands West (North), Aldridge suffered a heavy 69-12 loss to Harborne. In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Eccleshall remain top of the table as their winning run continued with victory over Barton-Under-Needwood by a score of 36-29.

Rugeley beat Aston Old Edwardians 35-11, while Cannock beat Whitchurch seconds 47-12. Wednesbury picked up a home walkover against Yardley & District while Willenhall had an away walkover against Warley.

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), Stone have now won five from five with a dominant 52-5 victory over Longton seconds, with Joe Plant, Thomas Norcop, John Bekalo, Joseph Baggaley (two), Ben Underwood, Benjamin Steele and Luke Upton the try scorers.

Elsewhere in the league, St Leonards are still chasing Stone with a 45-17 win over Linley, while Essington lost 38-7 to Newcastle (Staffs) seconds and Bloxwich suffered a 82-5 defeat to Stoke-on-Trent seconds.