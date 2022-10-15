Worcester talks go on as a new owner is sought

Worcester Warriors

Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors’ partial liquidation, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.

A number of players have already left Sixways, including the likes of Duhan van der Merwe, Ollie Lawrence, Fin Smith, Joe Batley and Andrew Kitchener.

In a statement, administrators Begbies Traynor said: “We are pleased to confirm that discussions are continuing with a number of interested parties who remain focused on acquiring Worcester with a view to re-establishing rugby at the Sixways Stadium and developing the first-rate facilities and land around it to support rugby operations.

“We are not yet at a stage to be able to enter into any preferred bidder agreement, but expect to continue discussions around this with a view to achieving a sale in the timescale needed for a squad to be built by a purchaser in good time for next season.”

Administrators presented an update to Premiership Rugby’s investor board on Thursday.

And Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor added: “With Worcester, the focus is on finding a long-term solution for the club.

“It is definitely still massively on our agenda. The administrator has made great progress, one of the bigger results being the fact the land (at Sixways) can now be part of the package. Final offers are due soon.

“There is no sugar daddy here for this club. This is all about making a good commercial solution, both on and off the field. It won’t be a quick fix.

“I think we need to get our heads around the fact that Worcester, certainly in the short term, will be a different club.