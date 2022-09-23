Worcester clash will take place but could be last Premiership match

Rugby

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Worcester have met yesterday’s noon deadline for proving they were able to host their second home match of the season in the face of debts exceeding £25million.

However, there remains a very realistic possibility it will be their last match in the Premiership amid a warning from the RFU that they will be suspended from all competitions on Monday if they are unable to demonstrate a credible plan for lifting Sixways out of crisis.

Worcester owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have until 5pm on Monday to show that progress has been made on insurance, payroll and finding a new buyer. If suspended after failing to satisfy these three criteria, they could then be permanently removed from all competitions.

“Whilst we appreciate that this will be unwelcome news, it is clear that the current state of affairs cannot continue, and in particular without the RFU and Premiership Rugby receiving these assurances,” the RFU said in a letter sent to the owners on Wednesday.

Goldring and Whittingham have been accused of asset stripping the club and have yet to finalise its sale to new owners despite repeated claims that a deal is imminent.

They have also been served with a winding-up order by HMRC, who are pursuing £6million in unpaid tax