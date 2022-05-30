Stafford announce two new heads of rugby

Changes at Stafford Rugby Club

John Das Gupta has taken on the head of senior men’s rugby while Paul Smith will now oversee matters for the women’s and roses sections.

Das Gupta, who played for Stafford’s first team in the 80s and 90s, has rejoined the club to take on the role and brings with him a wealth of coaching experience at both club and elite representative level.

He has enjoyed success at both Shrewsbury and Newport, and also coached at Harper Adams University, Worcester Warriors, and head up coaching teams with North Midlands U18 boys’ and U15 girls’ representative squads.

Latterly, he has been working as director of rugby at Wrekin College in Wellington. He is a RFU Level 3 coach and as a qualified RFU coach developer, and his new role will enable him to identify and help with the development of coaches throughout the club alongside coaching coordinator Keith Richards.

Das Gupta will be assisted by Jordan Hales and Dean Rodwell, with further coaching appointments to be made in due course.

“What an honour to be given this opportunity to work at my boyhood club,” said Das Gupta.

“Over the years the club has given me some very special memories and friends. I am relishing the challenges of repaying all those friends that have in one way or another helped shape and support me.

“There are some fabulous people who work tirelessly to bring success to this great club.

“I am looking forward to working alongside them, working with fellow coaches and players to ensure that not only do we deliver a fabulous rugby experience for all our players regardless of their age, but success to the club, both on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, Smith has accepted role of head of women’s and Roses rugby having been head coach of Stafford’s women’s team last season.

He has an established coaching and playing background, primarily with Beckenham in Kent, where he was head coach of the ladies’ XV and forwards coach for the men’s first team.

In his dual role, Smith will take overall responsibility for the women’s and under-18s Roses teams and will work alongside Deb Phillips and Pete Cooke, focusing on the transition pathway from the Roses teams to the women’s XVs.

Working alongside Smith will be a coaching team made up of Jocelyn Turner, Gareth Phillips and Joey Wetton.

Smith said: “It’s been a real pleasure leading and developing the women’s team throughout the last season. I am honoured that the club sees me as the person to take the women’s and Roses sections forward as the new head of women’s and girls rugby.

“We have come a very long way in a short period of time with both the ladies’ and Roses’ teams, this bodes well for the future and I very much look forward to continuing our growth.”

Commenting on the appointments Stafford chairman Tim Woolman said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to secure the services of two such highly-regarded heads of rugby in Paul and John. We are very excited about both appointments ahead of the new season.

Paul has been a key driver in the successful growth of our women’s team over the last couple of years. and we look forward to the continued success of our amazing Ladies teams and Roses section We are very proud that the women’s and Roses are the fastest growing teams at our club – with Paul at the helm, they will no doubt continue to thrive.

“Having played with John over a number of years and seen his coaching career blossom in recent times, John was the obvious choice from a number of high calibre candidates interested in the role.

“John has an excellent coaching pedigree and rugby intellect, He will have a very positive impact across all our men’s teams.”