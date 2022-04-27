Walsall finish as runners-up with unbeaten home record

Walsall secured the runners-up spot in Midlands Two West (North) with an unbeaten home record

A 55-10 triumph at Delves Road saw them complete the Midlands Two West (North) programme, and having come second, they secured a place in next season’s RFU level six league structure.

Walsall just missed out on top spot to Leek, who claimed the crown thanks to their superior bonus points total.

Walsall’s final outing of 2021/22 saw them come flying out of the blocks and treat the crowd to some excellent rugby throughout.

It took them only six minutes to get off the mark as Dean Ainger ran 50 metres and weaved through defenders before a try-scoring dive under the posts.

The visitors soon had their first score via a penalty, but Walsall soon responded as captain George Perkins broke through for a try.

That was followed by an expertly-worked try as a counter-attack saw a series of passes capped off by Will Hennessey.

Camp Hill began the second period with a converted try, but Walsall winger Max Brown soon cut through the visitors’ defence twice in quick succession. Perkins then chased and gathered a kick before getting the touchdown.

Prop forward Simon Weaver, who recently made his 200th appearance for Walsall, passed to full-back Jack Crowhurst to run in the next try.

Two more came in the final 10 minutes as Brown rounded off his hat-trick, with Crowhurst adding the ninth and final try – five of them converted by Hennessey.

Walsall are now preparing to face Leek in the Staffordshire Intermediate Cup final this Sunday.

In the same division, Stafford signed off with a last-gasp loss at home against Longton.

Stafford had Stu Lewis crash across for a try before Jerry Qasenivalu added another for a 10-3 lead at half-time.

Fin Jenkinson crossed over in the second half, with Louis Dewsbury adding the extras. Longton, though, had grabbed a try shortly after the restart and got another to pile the pressure on the hosts.

Just as Stafford thought they had seen it out, Longton snatched victory with a late penalty. Stafford, who finished eighth in the table, are getting ready to welcome RFU president Jeff Blackett to the club for the day on Sunday week.

Rock-bottom Stourbridge Lions, meanwhile, lost 50-14 to Moseley Oak.

Up in National Two North, Stourbridge grabbed a 31-24 win over Luctonians.

Mark Harrison set them on their way by grabbing a try in the first minute.

Dan Rundle, Jack Lea and Matthew Moseley (twice) were also on the mark, with Michael Heaney managing three conversions.

Fourth-placed Stour are due to end the term at Sheffield Tigers this weekend.

Dudley Kingswinford were downed 31-20 by Oundle in their final Midland Premier fixture. DK came 10th in the 14-team division.

Lichfield won the Midlands One West title and were 48-20 victors at Sutton Coldfield.

Further down the table, Wolverhampton ended up in eighth as they beat Hereford 20-7.

Old Halesonians, who came 11th, lost 48-12 to Newbold on Avon.

In Midlands Two West (South), Kidderminster enjoyed a final-day triumph as they ran out 45-27 winners at Old Coventrians. They finished seventh.

The last round of Midlands Three West (North) matches saw Burntwood defeated 37-18 at Telford Hornets.

Bottom club Eccleshall were beaten 29-24 by Harborne while second-bottom Aldridge were 28-22 winners at Veseyans.

Handsworth were downed 71-19 by Edwardians.

In Midlands Four West (North), the battle of the bottom two saw Warley beat Essington 38-10.

Willenhall prevailed 26-13 at Birmingham Exiles.

Wednesbury enjoyed a 30-0 victory over Barton-Under-Needwood while Rugeley lost 43-10 to Oswestry.