Lichfield thrash Stratford to clinch the league crown

Rugby

Lichfield went into the Cooke Fields clash knowing a win would seal the deal, and they displayed their quality with a 64-7 triumph.

The hosts played with pace from the outset and saw Joe Bourne squeeze in at the left corner for his first of four tries. Tom Gibson and Sam Benson then grabbed one each in quick succession for a 19-0 lead.

Stratford mounted a mini fightback that resulted in their only score.

Lichfield, though, responded before half-time to lead 26-7 at the break – Bourne’s second try followed by a successful conversion.

The floodgates then opened during the second period and tries came from all directions.

Six arrived in just 20 minutes with Bourne (two), Jack Fielding (two), Harvey Wooton and Benson the beneficiaries of some fine, controlled approach work.

Lichfield had achieved their goal with another bonus point victory taking them to an unassailable 117 points as Benson crossed for try number three.

The champions will now hope to sign off with another win at Sutton Coldfield a week on Saturday.

In the same division, both Wolverhampton and Old Halesonians fell to defeats.

Wolverhampton were beaten 37-17 at Droitwich and sit ninth in the table while 10th-placed Old Hales were downed 45-21 at Malvern.

In National Two North, Stourbridge grabbed their fourth victory on the bounce as they edged out a tense home affair against Fylde.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks at Stourton Park and went into a 14-0 lead inside 12 minutes.

Stour, though, managed to end the half in front. Mark Harrison’s try saw Michael Heaney add the extras.

Heaney then went over himself before Matthew Moseley also scored – both unconverted – to make it 17-14 at the interval. A back-and-forth second period followed, with Stour enjoying a penalty try while Heaney went over again and Dan Rundle also came up with a try.

The hosts’ nerves were ultimately settled by a late Frederick Morgan penalty, and they are fourth in the table.

Dudley Kingswinford returned to winning ways in the Midland Premier with a 36-7 success over Nuneaton.

Thomas Walker, Ben Taylor, Benjamin Rhodes, Stefan Shillingford (two) and Peter Griffiths were the try scorers for DK while Samuel Vaughan added three conversions.

In Midlands Two West (North), Walsall were far from their best for large spells but still managed to beat Newcastle 63-20.

Eleven tries and four Will Hennessey conversions saw Walsall through, but their title bid has fallen short. Leaders Leek claimed the crown as they were 52-28 winners over Stafford.

Stafford had two juniors making their first-team debuts in Ben Dodd and Will Roue, with the latter quickly marking his bow by putting a penalty between the posts.

Connor McCulloch then raced over for a try that was converted by Roue, with Roue coming up with another penalty as they trailed 33-13 at half-time.

Sam Chatfield, Dan Mills and Chris Lindsey also grabbed tries in a valiant effort in defeat from Stafford, who secured a losing bonus point.

Stourbridge Lions had to concede their match at Longton.

In Midlands Two West (South), Kidderminster were just on the wrong end of their encounter with table-toppers Nuneaton Old Edwardians, finishing 24-18.

Eccleshall, who are bottom of Midlands Three West (North), were on the losing end as they fell 38-26 to Handsworth.

Third-placed Burntwood were downed 24-5 by Shrewsbury.

Second-bottom Aldridge were beaten 50-20 by Telford Hornets.

Willenhall enjoyed a fine away win in Midlands Four West (North) as they prevailed 35-14 at Barton-under-Needwood.

Bottom-of-the-table Warley were edged out 29-25 by Birmingham Exiles.

Rugeley fell short at Market Drayton, ending 28-26, while Wednesbury were beaten 34-25 at Aston Old Edwardians. Essington conceded their clash with Trentham.

In Midlands Five West (South), Cannock beat Greyhound 32-15.

Stone were 60-10 winners over Atherstone, St Leonards lost 55-0 at Birmingham & Solihull and Stourport were downed 29-17 by Five Ways Old Edwardians.