Dan Rundle’s record is continuing to grow

Newport RUFC 1st V Dudley Kingswinford 1st at Newport, , Shropshire, UK on April 02 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Rundle scored three of his tries in 22 second-half minutes as Stour came from behind to triumph 36-19 at Blaydon.

Rundle had opened the scoring in the third minute, while Immanuel Feyi-Waboso also touched down in the first half – but Stour found themselves trailing 19-14 at the interval. However, they shut their hosts out after half-time, with Rundle going over three more times and Joseph Heatley also crossing the whitewash.

Dudley Kingswinford suffered a 55-8 defeat at champions-elect Newport in the Midlands Premier – despite a try for Callum Nicholls – but Lichfield took a big step towards winning the Midlands One West title with a 44-21 triumph at Stoke on Trent. Stoke had started the day second in the table, but Lichfield ended it only needing victory over fifth-placed Stratford Upon Avon this weekend to clinch the title.

Elsewhere in the division, Wolverhampton climbed to ninth with a 17-15 triumph over rock-bottom Worcester, while le Old Halesonians slipped to 10th as they went down 38-0 at home to Ludlow in Midlands One West.

Walsall’s hopes of catching Midlands Two West (North) leaders Leek was dealt a blow by Stourbridge Lions having to concede their match to Leek on Saturday.

Walsall are eight points back with two games remaining after demolishing Uttoxeter 72-8.

Walsall had to bide their time, but once they got the scoreboard moving in the final quarter of the first half, they were unstoppable.

Captain George Perkins moved to 31 tries for the season with a hat-trick, while Max Brown also grabbed a treble. Jon Ford, Dean Ainger, Mark Springall, Zach Edwards and Max Hughes also crossed. Elsewhere, Stafford went down 46-15 at home to Crewe & Nantwich, despite two tries for Alex Rock.

In Midlands Two West (South), Kidderminster won 28-7 at Leamington, while Handsworth were 44-27 victors over Cleobury Mortimer in Midlands Three West (North). However, Eccleshall and Aldridge conceded their matches to Edwardians and Shrewsbury respectively.

In Midlands Four West (North), Rugeley thrashed Essington 78-0, Willenhall beat Aston Old Edwardians 27-12 and Wednesbury overcame Yardley & District 27-11. However, Warley lost 32-17 at home to Barton-Under-Needwood.

St Leonards edged out Atherstone 22-14 in Midlands Five West (South), while Stone went down 32-20 at home to Stourport.