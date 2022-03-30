Stour maintain their home form with another big win

Lichfield Rugby

Jamie Hibbert’s side scored nine tries – eight of which were converted – to thrash their rivals 61-24 on Saturday.

Michael Penn, Louis Mifsud, Daniel Rundle, Matthew Moseley, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (two), Joseph Heatley (two) and Frederick Morgan all crossed the try line in what proved to be a dominant display.

The win lifts Stourbridge back up to fourth in the table.

In the Midlands Premier, Dudley Kingswinford slipped to a 44-20 defeat at Syston. Benjamin Rhodes, Thomas Walker and Stefan Shillingford all scored tries for DK.

But it wasn’t enough for David Francis’s side who remain 10th in the table.

In Midlands One West, Lichfield remain top after a thumping 70-3 win against Old Halesonians.

The league leaders had the game won in the opening 15 minutes when they blasted the visitors with four quick fire tries, including one with the first attack of the game from Sam Benson.

Contributed

Dave Lote, who has got himself fit from injury and illness, contributed 30 points with two tries and a faultless 10 out of 10 conversions on a day when the side passed the 1,000 points for the season.

Kieran Reyolds, Joe Bourne, Harvey Wootton, Greg Massey, Paul Maxwell-Keys and Rich Burton were the other men to cross the try line.

Wolverhampton, who sit ninth in the table, also enjoyed a successful weekend – beating Shropshire outfit Whitchurch 32-29.

In Midlands Two West (North), second-placed Walsall produced a thrilling comeback to beat third-placed Moseley Oak at home by a score of 25-19.

An underwhelming first-half display saw Walsall trail 14-0 at the break.

But their fightback started within two minutes of the restart when Will Hennessey converted a penalty.

After a strong run by flanker Max Hughes, skipper George Perkins charged over the try line.

Harry Perkins and James Tamilio also got themselves on the score sheet – with Hennessey once again impressing with his boot when he netted another late penalty.

Selly Oak scored another try late on to set up a nervy finish.

But that proved to be the final score – with Walsall grabbing the win in match played to a high standard by two committed teams.

Stafford are sixth in the standings after they were beaten 62-10 at Camp Hill.

Tom Kirby scored a try for Stafford which Christian Stelia converted. But that moment apart, the injury-hit side were well beaten.

Stourbridge Lions also endured a disappointing weekend as they were beaten 76-12 by Crewe & Nantwich.

In Midlands Two West (South), Kidderminster secured an impressive 48-15 win at Spartans (Midlands).

That result has seen them move up to seventh in the standings.

In Midlands Three West (North), Burntwood beat Harborne by just a single point – with the Staffordshire side claiming a 31-30 point victory.

Handsworth were beaten 44-13 at Clee Hill.

But it was a disastrous weekend for Eccleshall who were well and truly trashed by Veseyans.

The Sutton Coldfield-based side scored 108 points without reply in what was a ruthless display.

In Midlands Four West (North), Willenhall secured a 45-32 victory away at Wednesbury.

There was better news for Rugeley, who won 44-24 at Birmingham Exiles.

But Essington also had a weekend to forget after they were beaten 81-0 at home by Oswestry.

In Midlands Five West (South), second-placed Cannock fell to a 29-27 defeat defeat to third-placed Stourport.