Sutton Coldfield RFC's kind gesture for family of tragic rugby star

Sutton Coldfield Casuals

Evesham Rugby Club player Jack Jeffery passed away following an injury sustained during a league game against Berkswell and Balsall.

After the tragedy, Sutton Coldfield Casuals played a match against Warwickshire Masons, which they won 49-15, with the aim of raising money to financially support Jack's family.

Captain Danny Price came up with the idea to hold a rugby match and a raffle to raise money, with the help of Mason’s captains Ed Moore and Rab Cooper.

Danny said: “We originally set the target at £500.

"Molly Worthington and Katie Gregory offered to help and get involved by selling raffle tickets and making other companies aware of the game in hope we could get some really great prizes.

"The second they got involved, they took this whole event to another level. It began with some great prizes from their hard work but where they took centre stage was raising an unbelievable grand total of £1678!!"

Katie Gregory, Molly Worthington and Ella-Mai Griffin drawing the raffle

"Without Katie and Molly, simply this fantastic total would not have happened! Sutton Coldfield RFC are extremely proud of what they have achieved."

After Jack's passing last month, Evesham said: “A more committed, loyal ‘Clubman’ is hard to find. He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities."

The amount raised

“He served his club, his team-mates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.