Travel-sick Stourbridge’s away-day woes continue

Stourbridge

Having won just one in their last five fixtures on the road – despite having an excellent home record – Stourbridge again tasted defeat on their travels as they lost 50-12.

Jasper Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored Stourbridge’s only two tries, as Michael Heaney added a conversion, but they could not withstand a home onslaught.

The hosts notched five first-half tries, with three conversions, to take a commanding lead before they comfortably added another three tries and two conversions in the second half. The result leaves Stourbridge fifth in the table, while Sedgley Park are second.

In the Midlands Premier, Dudley Kingswinford recorded a bounce-back 34-6 win over Doncaster Phoenix.

Two penalties within six minutes, scored by Samuel Vaughan, got Dudley on their way before tries from Benjamin Rhodes and Joseph Dunn added to the scoring. Vaughan also converted both and scored another penalty before half-time.

After the break tries from Kieron Williams and Shawn Griffths, both converted by Vaughan, rounded off a comprehensive win.

In Midlands One West, Lichfield remain top after a hard-fought 38-31 win away at Newbold on Avon.

Wolverhampton also recorded a slim victory, winning 38-36 away at Sutton Coldfield, while mid-table Old Halesonians lost 15-33 to Kenilworth.

In Midlands Two West (North), tries from Dean Ainger, Rob Angell, Jack Crowhurst (two), George Perkins and Ben Pitt gave Walsall a 39-10 win away at Tamworth.

Will Hennessey converted three of them and scored a penalty.

Stafford also picked up a 38-12 win over Uttoxeter with tries from Alex Rock, Sam Chatfield (three), Christian Stelian, Harvey Hughes. Stelian also added four conversions.

Uttoxeter also wasted some opportunities by missing two penalties and having a try overturned by the referee and their fight back in the second half was short-lived, as Stafford kept up the pressure to record an important win. Stourbridge Lions fell to defeat, however, as they lost 41-14 to Camp Hill.

In Midlands Two West (South), Kidderminster fell to a convincing home defeat to Evesham – losing 41-5.

In Midlands Three West (North), Handsworth recording an impressive 40-18 win over Burntwood, while Eccleshall and Aldridge both found their scoring touch but ultimately fell to defeat.

Eccleshall lost 43-22 to Cleobury Mortimer, while Aldridge lost 41-24 to Harborne.

In Midlands Four West (North), Wednesbury picked up a 49-22 win away at Warley, while Willenhall also yielded impressive try-scoring with a 48-19 victory over Yardley & District.

However, Rugeley suffered a narrow loss at home to Barton-Under-Needwood, losing by a single point with a score of 25-24.

Essington also suffered a home walkover against Market Drayton.

In Midlands Five West (South), second-placed Cannock kept up the pressure at the top of the table with a 39-19 win over Bloxwich.

A dominant performance from Stourport also gave them an impressive away win, as they beat St Leonards 66-5.