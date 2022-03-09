Stourbridge enjoying the comforts of home

Ben Pitt

Fifth-placed Stour were 60-27 winners on their own turf – their 10th win in 11 home matches this season – thanks to a 10-try display.

Tomas Bacon (two), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (two), Ciaran Moore, Jasper Smith, Mark George, Daniel Rundle, Joseph Heatley and Matthew Moseley all crossed the whitewash, while Frederick Morgan added five conversions.

Ninth-placed Dudley Kingswinford failed to make ground on eighth-placed Burton as they went down 29-20 on the road.

James Ryan and Benjamin Rhodes scored second-half tries, while Samuel Vaughan added 10 points with his boot.

Midlands One West leaders Lichfield bounced back from just their second defeat of the season to crush rock-bottom Malvern 101-0.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton edged past Stratford-upon-Avon 26-22, while Old Halesonians lost 26-5 at Hereford.

Walsall maintained the pressure on Midlands Two West (North) leaders Leek by increasing their winning run at home to eight matches with a 54-26 triumph over Longton.

The opening try arrived just two minutes in when a sweeping attack saw Liam Taylor and Adam Tamilio break away before finding scrum-half Ben Pitt in support to cross.

The visitors struck back immediately, but during a frantic opening 10 minutes there was still time for another Walsall score when captain George Perkins went over.

The visitors scored another try from close range, but George Perkins, Tamilio and Jack Crowhurst combined for the skipper to set up brother Harry Perkins for a try just before the interval.

The second half started in a similar fashion with captain George Perkins involved in a move with replacement Jon Ford before scoring himself and, two minutes later, Max Hughes started a move from deep that ended with Rob Angell outpacing the Longton defence.

The Walsall scrum instigated the sixth try, scored by Pitt, before a host of tries were touched down by both sides towards the end – with Jack Crowhurst scoring one of Walsall’s and Pitt completing his hat-trick with the other. Will Hennessey converted seven of the eight tries. Elsewhere, second-bottom Stourbridge Lions lost 19-11 at third-bottom Uttoxeter, while Stafford suffered their second consecutive defeat – going down 28-21 at Tamworth.

It is the fifth year in a row Stafford have lost at Wigginton Park, but they lead 14-10 at half-time here thanks to tries from Connor McCulloch and Sam Chatfield – both converted by Louis Dewsbury. A Stu Lewis try and a third Dewsbury conversion also put them narrowly ahead once more in the second half, but Tamworth fought back to take the win.

Kidderminster triumphed 38-5 at Earlsdon to move up to seventh in Midlands Two West (South), while there were Midlands Three West (North) wins for Handsworth and Burntwood – over Aldridge and Edwardians, respectively. Eccleshall went down 31-5 at Clee Hill.

Willenhall beat Warley 39-15 in Midlands Four West (North), while Rugeley edged out Aston Old Edwardians – but there were heavy defeats for Wednesbury and Essington.