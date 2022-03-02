Stourbridge's promotion takes a big hit

Having started February conceding 48 points to their rivals on home turf, Stour ended the month by being edged out 17-10 in the return fixture, a defeat which saw them fall to fifth in National Two North, now seven points behind the second-placed hosts.

Stour had their noses in front for the first hour of a tight contest but were ultimately unable to get over the line.

Jack Lea opened the scoring when he crashed over on 21 minutes for a try converted by Michael Heaney. The latter then kicked a penalty which gave the visitors a slender 10-9 lead at the break.

That advantage was eventually erased just past the hour mark when Matthew Minogue kicked his fourth penalty of the afternoon for the Titans. Even then the result remained in the balance until home skipper Zak Poole touched down with two minutes remaining.

With Minogue unable to add the extras, Stour did at least keep a losing bonus point but it is going to require a strong finish over the final 10 matches if they are to force their way back into contention for a top-two finish.

There was a shock in Midlands One West where leaders Lichfield suffered just their second defeat of the season away at Ludlow.

The fourth-placed hosts held on to clinch a 13-10 win and though Lichfield still have a healthy 12-point lead at the summit, they have played two games more than second-placed Kenilworth, who thumped Wolverhampton 67-0.

There was better news for Old Halesonians, who made it back-to-back wins as they triumphed 44-17 away at Worcester.

In Midlands Two West (North), Stafford were brought back down to earth with a bump as they were beaten 36-0 at Moseley Oak.

One week after edging out one promotion hopeful in the shape of Walsall, they were unable to repeat the trick in south Birmingham.

Stafford went into the match with the chance of leapfrogging third-placed Moseley in the table but despite only trailing 12-0 at the break, they were eventually overpowered in the second half.

David Barton scored two tries for the hosts, with Goncalo Costa, Jack Richards, Kris Fenn and Ollie Southgate also going over.

At the other end of the division, Stourbridge Lions remain in deep relegation trouble after a 43-12 home defeat to Tamworth.

Burntwood remain in the hunt for a top two finish in Midlands Three West (North) after seeing off bottom of the table Eccleshall. But they were made to work for victory before eventually claiming it 34-19.

In Midlands Four West (North), Warley got their first win of the season at the 15th attempt as they triumphed 27-7 at home to Birmingham Exiles. The victory was not enough to move them off the bottom of the table.