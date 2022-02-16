Walsall hold on for crucial win against table-toppers

Will Hennessey gets his pass away Lichfield vs Worcester

They closed the gap on the table-toppers to just three points after clinging on to an 18-12 triumph.

A strong blustery wind made it very difficult to gain control of the ball, especially from kicks and the lineouts.

The hosts always had a slight advantage from the 20th minute after a try by Dean Ainger. The Walsall scrum-half supported a good run by captain George Perkins.

Despite sustained attacks by both teams, there were no further scores until the final five minutes of the first half when a sweeping Walsall attack released Max Brown on the left wing. Although he was stopped short of the line, the hard-working Max Hughes was in close support. The Walsall flanker showed good speed and strength to get the touchdown.

The Walsall forwards set up the final score of the half as strong short drives by Harry Perkins, Pete Fitzgerald and Liam Taylor covered 30 metres and forced the visitors to concede a penalty, which Will Hennessey dispatched from 20 metres.

The visitors from North Staffordshire had the advantage of the strong breeze after the interval.

It only took three minutes of the half for Leek to open their scoring as prop forward Newton Taylor squeezed over for a try.

The visitors closed the gap to one point on the hour and the final 15 minutes seemed to be only a matter of time before Leek would take the lead and win the match – especially after Walsall’s Alex Woodward was shown a yellow card.

However, Walsall defended well during this time and their largest crowd for many seasons roared them on.

The Walsall team responded by breaking out of defence and James Tamilio dived over the line to complete the victory.

Tries rain down on Blackberry Lane as buoyant Stafford crossed across the line 13 times to thrash Stourbridge Lions 85-3.

Nick Oxley and James Fisher-Jones scored two tries each, while Alex McDonald, Dan Mills, Louis Dewsbury, Jerry Qasenivalu, Phil Kay, James Milan, Dan Watts, Alex Rock, Nathan Caucau.

Walsall travel to Stafford on Saturday, while the second-bottom Lions are at home to bottom side Old Salteians.

Stourbridge first team’s match at Huddersfield in National Two North was postponed. They host second-bottom Harrogate on Saturday.

Dudley Kingswinford slipped to 10th in the Midland Premier after going down 17-12 at Broadstreet, who leapfrogged them in the table.

Joseph Dunn and Jake Thompson scored DK’s tries, with Samuel Vaughan converting one.

DK will look to get back to winning ways at home to Bromsgrove on Saturday.

Lichfield thrashed Worcester 81-0 to maintain their 12-point lead over Stoke-on-Trent at the top of Midland One West.

They travel to Ludlow on Saturday looking for their 19th win from 20 league matches this season.

Wolverhampton closed the gap on Old Halesonians to just three points after overcoming their West Midlands rivals 20-14.

Lewis Webb scored Wolverhampton’s only try of the game in the third minute of the match before the boot of the nerveless Liam Holder added 15 points.

Wolves visit second-placed Stoke-on-Trent this Saturday, while Old Hales host second-bottom Droitwich.

Kidderminster lost 17-6 at Barkers Butts in Midlands Two West (South), but there were wins for Burntwood and Eccleshall in Midlands Three West (North).

Burntwood overcame Cleobury Mortimer 14-7, while bottom side Eccleshall finally got into positive points after beating second-bottom Aldridge 14-0.

Essington went down 36-0 at Barton-under-Needwood in Midlands Four West (North), while Warley lost 36-24 to Trentham and Wednesbury were beaten 40-10 at home by leaders Oswestry.

In Midlands Five West (South), Bloxwich lost 47-12 at leaders Birmingham & Solihull

St Leonards went down 12-5 at home to Greyhound, but there was a 35-7 victory for Stourport over Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley.