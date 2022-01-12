Stourbridge's hopes hit by heavy defeat to rivals

Stour stopped

Stour, who won their first 10 matches of the season in National Two North, have now lost three of their past four after crashing to a 48-5 defeat at table-topping Hull.

Dan Rundle got an unconverted try on the board for Stour on the stroke of half-time, but they would be his side’s only points of the afternoon as the hosts ran in seven tries.

Now fifth in the table, Stour return to action at home to eighth-placed Chester on Saturday (3pm).

Dudley Kingswinford’s return to action from the winter break has been delayed after their trip to Sandbach in the Midlands Premier was called off due to Covid-19 cases. They will instead hope to kick off the year at home to Scunthorpe on Saturday (2.15pm).

Lichfield maintained their charge to the Midlands One West title, while ending the four-match winning streak of resurgent Wolverhampton.

Lichfield’s 31-12 success keeps them six points clear at the summit ahead of a home game against third-bottom Droitwich on Saturday.

Wolverhampton are 10th and travel to third-placed Ludlow on Saturday.

Old Halesonians crashed to a 62-0 reverse at third-placed Stoke-on-Trent in their first fixture of 2022. They are at home to Stratford-Upon-Avon on Saturday.

Burntwood beat Aldridge 40-20 in a Midlands Three West (North) clash at the weekend – leaving the victors third and the vanquished second from bottom.

Rock-bottom Eccleshall did not play ahead of a trip to Shrewsbury this weekend, while Handsworth – who are at Harborne on Saturday – secured a 31-20 home victory over Veseyans.

Willenhall moved up to fifth in Midlands Four West (North) with a 33-13 success at Essington. Willenhall host Market Drayton on Saturday, while Essington visit Wednesbury.

Wednesbury remain on one win after a 45-15 defeat at Birmingham Exiles.

Rugeley were awarded a walkover against Yardley & District, while Warley conceded one at Market Drayton.

Warley are due to travel to leaders Oswestry on Saturday, while Rugeley face Trentham.

Cannock edged out Redditch 16-15 to move up to third in Midlands Five West (South) – still some 16 points back from leaders Birmingham & Solihull, who were awarded a walkover against Atherstone.

This weekend, Cannock travel to St Leonards, who went down to a 22-15 defeat at home to Bloxwich.

Bloxwich visit Stone – the latter having drawn 5-5 away to Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley on Saturday.