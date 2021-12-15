Heatley hat-trick helps Stourbridge to success

Walsall centre Rob Angell

Stour bounced back from defeat at Fylde the previous week – their first of the National Two North campaign – to run in six converted tries at Stourton Park.

After early scores from Arthur Morgan and Dan Rundle had put them in command, scrum-half Heatley scored his first of the match when he crossed in the 34th minute.

Though a late score from Nathan Hill saw Ionians reduce the deficit to 21-10 heading into half-time, the hosts, the hosts hit back through veteran forward Stefan Thorp early in the second half, securing the bonus point in the process.

Heatley then scored twice in five minutes just past the hour mark, adding further gloss to Stour’s 11th win in 12 matches this season. Victory saw them remain fourth in the table, just three points behind leaders Sedgley Park and with two matches in hand.

In the Midlands Premier Division, Dudley Kingswinford tumbled into the bottom three for the first time this season after a 23-17 defeat at Nuneaton.

The Nuns, who sit one place below DK in the table, secured just their second win of the season while condemning the visitors to a third straight defeat. Tries from Sam Vaughan and Ben Rhodes gave DK a good foundation but they were eventually edged out in wet and windy conditions and had to settle for a losing bonus point.

Wolverhampton’s remarkable resurgence in Midlands One West continued with a thumping 48-0 win at home to Droitwich.

Wolves sat bottom of the table a month ago having not won a match but have now reeled off four straight – and emphatic – victories to climb up to 10th.

That is just two places behind Old Halesonians, who had a victory of their own to celebrate after seeing off Malvern 36-12 at Wassell Grove.

Lichfield remain top of the table but were beaten for the first time this season as they were edged out 15-13 at Stratford.

Walsall bounced back from the previous week’s defeat in resounding fashion by thumping Uttoxeter 83-0 to stay on the heels of Midlands Two West (North) leaders Leek.

Eight different players crossed the line as the hosts ran in 12 tries in front of a bumper crowd at Delves Road, on what proved the perfect celebration of prop forward Simon Weaver’s 200th match for the club.

Brandon Sayce was the standout performer, notching a hat-trick of scores. George Perkins and Max Hughes scored two each while Ben Pitt, Adam Tamilio, Zach Edwards, Harry Perkins and Max Brown all got their names on the scoresheet. For Uttoxeter, making their first-ever visit to Walsall, it proved a sobering afternoon.

Stafford slipped down a place to seventh in the table after a 20-8 defeat at Crewe and Nantwich, a Louis Dewsbury try and Stelian-Christian Ureche penalty accounting for their points. Stourbridge Lions remain 11th and in serious trouble after a 62-15 defeat at Leek, where the hosts ran in nine tries.

Kidderminster are eighth in Midlands Two West (South) after a 22-15 triumph at home to Leamington.

Aldridge sit bottom but one of Midlands Three West (North) following a heavy 49-17 home defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Shrewsbury. Eccleshall remain at the foot of the pile, on minus-three points, after a determined but ultimately fruitless performance in a 62-12 loss to leaders Edwardians.

Rugeley made it seven wins on the spin in Midlands Four West (North) with a 17-0 triumph at Essington to stay third in the table. Willenhall slipped to sixth after a 10-0 defeat at Aston Old Edwardians but Wednesbury are finally off the mark for the season, courtesy of a 12-0 victory away to Yardley District.