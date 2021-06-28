World Cup winner Graeme Smith tackling to new roles

Graeme Smith Ben Trinham given a helping hand by Graeme Smith at launch of Stourbridge Youth rugby Graeme Smith at Bridgnorth rugby club Graeme Smith

Graham Smith enjoyed his moment of glory in 2014 when he led England Women to victory in France.

That achievement, secured by a final success against Canada, capped an impressive coaching career for the Wolverhampton-born 61-year-old, who is now tackling two vastly-different projects at the same time.

Smith has recently been appointed as head of on-field performance for London Irish women's team, The Emeralds.

But closer to home, the former tight-head prop has invested in a didi rugby franchise that provides the first step on the rugby ladder.

And the sessions, which are run at Smith's hometown club Burntwood and Willenhall, are proving a big hit.

"Didi rugby is a franchise business run by Vicky Macqueen, who was a full-back for England," said Smith.

"She is based in Hinckley and has had this four of five years now.

"I have invested in a franchise for the areas around Burntwood and Willenhall rugby clubs.

"We started a few weeks ago and at the moment we have got classes every Saturday morning at both rugby clubs, starting at 9am, and the age range is 18 months to six years old.

"When Vicky first started the programme I thought 18 months was a bit early but even with a couple of damp Saturdays lately, they have been out there running around.

"One week they are great, the next they are not so good. But the parents are encouraged to get involved and help with the activities and the games that we play.

"At the moment the numbers at Burntwood are about 35 across the three age groups and around 30 at Willenhall.

"It's an acquired skill to coach youngsters that young, but we has some really good people at Burntwood and Willenhall. It is just focused on fun and games.

"The aim is to promote health, wellbeing, family interaction, physical activity and mobility, obviously based around rugby.

"But rugby isn't the sole focus, getting the kids active and enjoying sport is the main focus.

"And then hopefully once they come out of the didi rugby they will go into the traditional mini and junior rugby at the clubs and we can try to help the recruitment and sustainability in the rugby clubs."

Smith's route to the top wasn't via any of the pathways that are in place now. In fact, he didn't play rugby until he left school.

But a rapid rise through the ranks followed which culminated in him being chosen to tour North America with Scotland (he qualified through his grandparents) in 1990.

"I didn't play rugby at school. I went to Smestow Comp and I played football," reflects Smith.

"My first rugby training session was around the end of June 1977. I joined Wolverhampton and then by 1982 I had joined Moseley.

"I was at Moseley for 11-12 years. They were a top club. The sport was amateur at that time and there was no league structure like we have now, but we played and beat all the top clubs.

"I was fortunate to play for England-under 23s in 1984 and in 1990 I went on tour with Scotland to North America.

"We played in New York, New Brunswick, Vancouver, Toronto and New England. Back in the 90s Scotland didn't give caps for games against Canada, USA and Spain, who I played against, so I didn't get a cap. Now I would have three."

With one eye firmly on the future, Smith started to turn his attention towards the coaching and the development side of the game.

"I got a job as a youth development officer in 1993 with the RFU, working for North Midlands," he says.

"I was going to quit playing at end of 93 and I started coaching.

"I did a bit at Moseley, at the University of Birmingham and then I was persuaded against my better judgement to play again, and I was player/coach at Stourbridge before retiring in 1998.

"I carried on as coach with Stour where I worked with Glen Ella, then I coached at Moseley before getting a job at the academy at Worcester. I was assistant academy manager with former England player Nigel Redman."

England then came calling with Smith taking on the head coach role with England Women from 2003 to 2015.

It proved to be a successful partnership with three World Cup finals, two of which ended in defeat before the crowning glory in 2014.

A spell in Spain then added further experience to Smith's growing CV.

"I went to Spain for three and-a half-years to work as technical director at CN Poble Nou in Barcelona," he adds.

"My main role was coaching the men's senior team in the second division, but as technical director I was responsible for the whole rugby programme – coach development, player development, age groups and women's rugby.

"It was very nice. I had a great time. The family stayed in England but came out to visit.

"There were some great people there and we did well in our first two years and then, in the third year, we lost a couple of players. Then Covid hit and in the end it cost me my job."

But now he is back in the women's game and relishing the challenge of making London Irish a force.

"The last 18 months have been tough personally, but they have been tough for everybody," adds Smith.

"Something I heard a few weeks ago, which I think is so true, is that we are all in the same storm we are just on different boats.

"I am not going to lie, the last 12 months been tough but there are people far worse off than me.

"For the majority of my working life I have been paid to do a hobby.

"You look at it and think I didn't do too bad, really.

"I remember sitting in the office with Nigel Redman once at Worcester. He had a fantastic England career and was a hard man in the second row with the Bath team of the 80s. But his profession was an electrician and my profession was in an abattoir.

"We were looking at some of the players we had who were starting to do well and Nigel said 'it's not bad for a sparky and a slaughterman is it?'

"I have got Midlands coach of the year awards and seven six nations titles, six of which are grand slams, and reached three World Cup finals.

"I still feel very passionate about the game. I'm passionate about how the game should be played.

"I feel the game at the moment, needs a little bit of a change and we can look at how the game is played with a bit more ambition.

"Working at London Irish is going to give me the opportunity to try to create a programme that I hope will take women's rugby to another level.

"And at the same time I am going to carry on with the did rugby franchise.