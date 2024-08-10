Express & Star
Olympic star Sophie Capewell exits women's sprint in quarter-finals

Lichfield’s Olympic hero Sophie Capewell’s bid to win a second medal at Paris 2024 is over after she was knocked out of the women’s sprint in the quarter-finals.

By Matt Maher
Published
Great Britain's Sophie Capewell (right) during heat 1 of the Women's Sprint Quarterfinals against Netherlands' Hetty van de Wouw. David Davies/PA Wire.

The Team GB ace was beaten 2-0 by Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Saturday evening.

Capewell, already returning home with the gold medal won in last week’s team sprint, could not quite match the Dutch rider’s speed over two races.

