Olympic star Sophie Capewell exits women's sprint in quarter-finals
Lichfield’s Olympic hero Sophie Capewell’s bid to win a second medal at Paris 2024 is over after she was knocked out of the women’s sprint in the quarter-finals.
Plus
By Matt Maher
Published
The Team GB ace was beaten 2-0 by Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Saturday evening.
Capewell, already returning home with the gold medal won in last week’s team sprint, could not quite match the Dutch rider’s speed over two races.