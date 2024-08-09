Express & Star
Sophie Capewell safely through in women's sprint

Sophie Capewell will continue her bid for a second Olympic medal on Saturday after reaching the third round of the women’s sprint.

By Matt Maher
Published
Great Britain's Sophie Capewell during the Women's Sprint, Qualifying at the National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. David Davies/PA Wire.

The 25-year-old from Lichfield, part of the squad which claimed a brilliant gold in Monday’s team sprint at Paris 2024, must negotiate two more rounds to secure a spot in Sunday’s semi-final.

Capewell has never won a global medal in the individual sprint but is in excellent form and cannot be discounted after cruising through Friday's opening stages at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Her fellow team sprint gold medallist Emma Finucane, world champion in the individual discipline, also progressed serenely. The smart money is on at least one of them adding to a GB medal tally inside the velodrome which grew further yesterday with silver for Elinor Barker and Neah Evans in the madison and bronze for Jack Carlin in the men’s sprint.

