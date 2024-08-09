Sophie Capewell safely through in women's sprint

The 25-year-old from Lichfield, part of the squad which claimed a brilliant gold in Monday’s team sprint at Paris 2024, must negotiate two more rounds to secure a spot in Sunday’s semi-final.

Capewell has never won a global medal in the individual sprint but is in excellent form and cannot be discounted after cruising through Friday's opening stages at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Her fellow team sprint gold medallist Emma Finucane, world champion in the individual discipline, also progressed serenely. The smart money is on at least one of them adding to a GB medal tally inside the velodrome which grew further yesterday with silver for Elinor Barker and Neah Evans in the madison and bronze for Jack Carlin in the men’s sprint.