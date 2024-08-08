Toby Robinson aims to make waves as he targets gold

The Wolverhampton swimmer’s big moment arrives early tomorrow morning in a 10km marathon race which, should all go to plan, will be held in the heart of Paris on the River Seine.

Merely being part of the 31-strong field, which also includes Shropshire’s Hector Pardoe, is a notable achievement for Robinson, who narrowly missed out on selection for both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

But since sealing his spot with a 15th-placed finish at February’s world championship, the 27-year-old from Penn has been focused on bringing a medal back to the Midlands.

“I’m throwing everything I’ve got at it,” Robinson added. “I’m throwing the kitchen sink at it. I’m doing everything I can to bring home that bit of silverware.

“I’m aiming to be the most successful athlete, not just from the West Midlands, but from the entire country. My goal is to bring home that gold medal.”