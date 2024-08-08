Plenty of beauty but some sorry sights as well

When you have some of the most impressive and recognisable architecture on the planet, you might as well make the most of it.

Hence why so many events have taken place right in the heart of the city, from beach volleyball under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, to archery at Les Invalides, triathlons in the Seine and skateboarding at the La Place de la Concorde.

Paris has no shortage of impressive indoor sporting venues either and events have been spread around, whether it be badminton at Porte de la Chapelle Arena, to the gymnastics and now basketball (Simone Biles making way for another global superstar in LeBron James) at Bercy.