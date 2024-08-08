Bigham battled through pain to claim his silver

Bigham battled through the pain barrier as the GB men’s pursuit team took silver after being edged out in a thrilling gold medal race by Australia on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old, from Stone, had sat the previous night’s opening round to aid his recovery from a crash during a training ride on the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome last Friday.

“I was in a lot of pain thinking, simply put, I f***** it,” Bigham told Cycling Weekley of the incident. “I crashed at 65km/h, my shoulder was not in a great way.