Bigham battled through pain to claim his silver
Staffordshire cycling hero Dan Bigham has opened up on the training crash which nearly wrecked his Olympic dream.
By Matt Maher
Published
Bigham battled through the pain barrier as the GB men’s pursuit team took silver after being edged out in a thrilling gold medal race by Australia on Wednesday evening.
The 32-year-old, from Stone, had sat the previous night’s opening round to aid his recovery from a crash during a training ride on the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome last Friday.
“I was in a lot of pain thinking, simply put, I f***** it,” Bigham told Cycling Weekley of the incident. “I crashed at 65km/h, my shoulder was not in a great way.