Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith makes LA 2028 promise

The Wolverhampton runner was denied victory despite running fifth fastest 400 metre time in history as he was pipped on the line by America’s Quincy Hall at the Stade France.

Hudson-Smith, who was aiming to become GB’s first global male gold medallist in the event for a century, later said he “could not complain” about the result and that the “best was still to come”.

The 29-year-old, who has knocked more than eight-tenths of a second off his own European record this season, said: "I said if you're going to win you have to take it from me. That's exactly what he did.

“I can't complain, fifth fastest time overall. It's the healthiest I've ever been at a championship.

“I almost got it. Sometimes the journey is better than the outcome. It's been a hell of a journey.

“I can't complain. The better man won. It's just the start. I know there's a better time in there. My time is going to come.”