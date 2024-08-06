Dan Bigham hoping for golden return

The 32-year-old from Stone is guaranteed to pick up a silver medal after GB beat Denmark in a thrilling heat at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome on Tuesday.

But Bigham was not involved, instead sitting out to recuperate after revealing he had been involved in a crash during Saturday’s training session.

Charlie Tanfield took his place as the GB quartet pulled back more than a second in the closing kilometre of the 4,000 metre race to beat the Danes - gaining revenge on the team who knocked them out of the running at Tokyo 2020.