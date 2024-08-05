Express & Star
Proud Ben Healy is ready for some rest and relaxation

Wordsley cycling star Ben Healy said he was looking forward to a “good holiday” after his bid for an Olympic medal fell just short.

By Matt Maher
Ireland's Ben Healy passes the Basilique du Sacre Coeur de Montmartre during the men's cycling road race on the eighth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Saturday August 3, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The 23-year-old, who races for Ireland, finished 10th in Saturday’s road race, four seconds behind bronze medallist Christophe Laporte of France.

Aggressive Healy led the race for more than 30 miles after a bold attack but saw his advantage erased by the brilliant Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who went on to claim gold.

Healy remained in contention for a podium spot right up until the finish and later expressed pride in his performance.

The former Summerhill student has experienced a hectic summer, having recently raced in his first Tour de France.

