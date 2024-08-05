Proud Ben Healy is ready for some rest and relaxation

The 23-year-old, who races for Ireland, finished 10th in Saturday’s road race, four seconds behind bronze medallist Christophe Laporte of France.

Aggressive Healy led the race for more than 30 miles after a bold attack but saw his advantage erased by the brilliant Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who went on to claim gold.

Healy remained in contention for a podium spot right up until the finish and later expressed pride in his performance.

The former Summerhill student has experienced a hectic summer, having recently raced in his first Tour de France.