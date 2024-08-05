Joe Clarke wins kayak cross silver for Team GB
Stone canoe slalom star Joe Clarke had to settle for silver as New Zealand’s Finn Butcher claimed inaugural kayak cross gold at Paris 2024.
Clarke had been targeting victory in a discipline in which he is a three-time world champion but having been dominant in the knockout rounds, he paid the price for a slow start in the gold medal race.
The 31-year-old battled from the back of the field to put pressure on Butcher but could not quite catch his rival.
Clarke still seemed happy with the result, punching the air with his fist after crossing the line.