Adam Peaty speaks on China doping controversy and tells anti-doping authorities to 'do their job'

Peaty and Shropshire’s Oliver Morgan were part of the GB relay team which finished fourth in Sunday night’s 4x100 metre medley final, won by China.

Two members of the winning team, Qin Haiyang and Sun Jiajun, were among 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

They were allowed to compete after the world anti-doping authority WADA accepted the findings of a Chinese investigation which blamed the positive tests on contaminated food.

Details of the case first emerged in April and the scandal has hung over the swimming events in Paris. It was exacerbated further last week when it emerged a further two Chinese swimmers, one of whom competed at this summer’s Games, tested positive for a banned steroid in 2022 and were also cleared after the case was blamed on food contamination.

Peaty had remained quiet on the subject but chose the end of the final swimming session at La Defense Arena to have his say.