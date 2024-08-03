Stone canoe duo Joe Clarke and Adam Burgess into second round in Paris
Stone canoe duo Joe Clarke and Adam Burgess both made it safely through to the second round of the kayak cross at Paris 2024.
Clarke, a three-time world champion in the new Olympic discipline, powered his way to victory in the opening heat at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
Burgess, a complete novice in the event, fought his way through the repechage after finishing last in his heat.
While the latter, who won silver in last week’s canoe singles, is not expected to be among the medal contenders, Clarke very much is among the favourites for gold.