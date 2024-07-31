Paris diary, day four: Am I in Paris, France, or Paris, Texas?
For the past two days at the Bercy Arena, that has felt a more than valid question with US supporters having packed out the venue in support of their gymnasts.
There are always plenty of Americans in Paris but this south-east corner of the city, on the banks of the Seine, they have made their own.
The noise which greeted the US men winning team bronze on Monday evening was quite something.