‘Gutted’ Delicious Orie still reeling after controversial Olympic loss

The Bilston super heavyweight suffered a 3-2 split decision defeat to Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan on Monday night in the latest tight call to go against the GB boxing squad.

Orie was the fourth member of the six-strong team to fight and the fourth to be beaten in what is turning into something of a nightmare Games.

The 27-year-old’s defeat was the most hotly disputed of the lot, with many at ringside and watching on TV believing he had got the better of former world silver medallist Chaloyan over three rounds.

But the judges disagreed, their decision ending Orie’s dream of following in the footsteps of hero Anthony Joshua by becoming Olympic champion.

“I can’t believe it. I’m absolutely gutted,” said Orie.