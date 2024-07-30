Express & Star
Joe Clarke hoping history repeats after nervy qualifying run in kayak singles

Joe Clarke is hoping history repeats itself after qualifying for Thursday’s kayak singles semi-finals.

By Matt Maher
Joseph Clarke of Britain competes in the men's kayak single heats.

The 31-year-old from Stone, champion in the event at Rio eight years ago, had to hold his nerve after an error on his opening run resulted in a time penalty which left him sitting 23rd and out of the qualifying positions at the midway point of Tuesday’s heats.

But a strong and more importantly clean second run saw him record the fourth quickest time and he heads into the semi-finals with his medal hopes very much alive.

Clarke was quick to point out he had also overcome a similarly rocky start in Rio before going on to claim gold.

“You have to stay calm, remind yourself you know what you’re doing,” he said.

