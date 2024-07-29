Stone's Adam Burgess has his eyes fixed on the main prize

The 32-year-old cruised into the semi-finals with the second quickest time to underline his status as a serious medal prospect.

Burgess is aiming to banish the hurt of Tokyo three years ago when he missed out on bronze by less than two-tenths of a second and was bullish about his expectations following a fine first outing at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, just to the east of Paris.

“I wouldn’t say so. It’s gone as expected,” the Stafford and Stone Canoe Club star replied when asked if his outlook for the competition had changed. “I know if I paddle well, I’m right up there at the top with everyone. So yeah, just more of the same as we go forward.”

Burgess will certainly head into today’s semi-final, which begins at 2.30pm UK time, with no shortage of confidence and will hope to be in the mix when the final takes place three hours later.

His time of 90.87 seconds on the first run was second only to France’s Nicolas Gestin on the day, while he followed it with a clean second run, clocking in at 95.08 seconds.

Burgess, who like all other athletes competed in Tokyo in front of empty stands, later paid tribute to the crowd.

“Honestly, that first run was easily the best experience of my life,” he said. “I’ve never paddled in front of a crowd like this. I just absolutely loved every second of it.

“The crowd were immense. I think the French are cheering for everyone, which we really appreciate. But I’ve got a lot of friends and family out there as well, which means so much that they’re here this time after the experience we had in Tokyo.”