Olympic silver a dream two decades in the making for Adam Burgess

The 32-year-old Stone canoe slalom star was overcome with emotion after claiming a stunning silver medal at Paris 2024, three years after missing out on the podium in agonising fashion in Tokyo.

Burgess, a member of Stafford and Stone canoe club, ensured there would be no repeat of that heartbreak this time around.

Only France’s Nicolos Gestin, the fastest man throughout the competition who beat the rest of the field by more than five seconds in the final, could deny him gold.

For Burgess, the colour of the medal did not matter as realised a dream born when he first sat in a canoe at the age of 10.

“It was what I was thinking about in the start pool, I just wanted to do that kid proud that dreamt of this moment,” he said. “I just went out there and gave it my all and here we are."

Burgess certainly gave it his all. Since missing out on bronze in Japan by just 0.16 seconds, he has become an advocate of yoga and breathwork, naming his build-up to the Games “Project Send It” and determined to finish his second Olympics with no regrets.