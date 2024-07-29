Canoe star Adam Burgess wins silver at Paris 2024

The 32-year-old, who missed out on a medal in agonising fashion in Tokyo three years ago, banished those demons in stunning fashion at the Vaire-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Burgess’ final run of 96.84 had him sitting in gold medal position before France’s Nicolos Gestin, the quickest man throughout the event and last man to go, stormed to victory.

But this was still a tremendous result for Burgess, who finished 0.16 seconds outside the medals in Japan.