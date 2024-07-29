Agony for Joe Fraser as GB men finish fourth

The British men were beaten to bronze by the USA on a thrilling evening at the Bercy Arena in Paris, which ended with Japan snatching gold from rivals China at the death.

Fraser and his team, led by three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, performed solidly throughout but could not match the scores of a US squad backed by the vast majority of the crowd.

A score of 15.266 from two-time defending Olympic pommel horse champion Max Whitlock on that piece of apparatus got GB’s bid for a medal off to a flying start after Fraser and Jarman had opened with solid routines.