Agony for Joe Fraser as GB men finish fourth
Joe Fraser and GB men’s gymnastics suffered more Olympic heartbreak after finishing fourth in the team final for the third consecutive Games.
By Matt Maher
Published
The British men were beaten to bronze by the USA on a thrilling evening at the Bercy Arena in Paris, which ended with Japan snatching gold from rivals China at the death.
Fraser and his team, led by three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, performed solidly throughout but could not match the scores of a US squad backed by the vast majority of the crowd.
A score of 15.266 from two-time defending Olympic pommel horse champion Max Whitlock on that piece of apparatus got GB’s bid for a medal off to a flying start after Fraser and Jarman had opened with solid routines.