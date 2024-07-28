Ludlow's Oliver Morgan qualifies for Paris 2024 final

The 20-year-old University of Birmingham student, who has exploded onto the British swimming scene, clocked 52.85 to record the seventh fastest time in Sunday’s semi-finals at La Defense Arena.

It continued a remarkable rise for Morgan, who only swam in his first elite race two years ago.

“I came in again, got the job done and enjoyed the experience. It was an amazing crowd and I had fun with it,” said Morgan.

“It’s a close field, as well, you never know what might happen tomorrow. It’s just rest up now, do what we need to do and come back and have some fun again.”

Morgan, who broke a 16-year-old British record when he swam 52.70 back in April, was only the 11th quickest qualifier to emerge from Sunday morning’s heats.

But he duly raised his game to finish third in the night’s second semi-final in a time fast enough to make Monday’s showpiece.

He will go into that as a firm underdog but having already proven himself a man for the big occasion, nothing can be ruled out.

“I’ve learned quite a lot,” said Morgan. “It’s about staying level-headed and getting through the rounds.

“I wasn’t best pleased with this morning but it got the job done and we knew what we needed to work on. I think I’ve executed that well. We’ll have another look and come back tomorrow.”