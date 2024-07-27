Staffordshire canoe star enjoys Olympic delight

The 32-year-old, who missed out on a medal by a fraction of a second in Tokyo three summers ago, sounded warning of his potential to go even better this time around.

Burgess set a time of 90.87 seconds on his opening run and followed it with a clean second run of 95.08 to cruise into Monday afternoon’s semi-finals.

Asked how he had felt performing at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, he replied: "It feels great. Honestly, that first run was easily the best experience of my life.

"I've never paddled in front of a crowd like this. I just absolutely loved every second of it.

"The crowd were immense. I think the French are cheering for everyone, which we really appreciate.

"But I've got a lot of friends and family out there as well, which means so much that they're here this time after the experience we had in Tokyo."

Burgess has made no secret his aim is to return from Paris with a medal.

Asked if his performance had altered his expectations, the Stafford and Stone Canoe Club ace replied: "I wouldn't say so. It's gone as expected.

"I know if I paddle well, I'm right up there at the top with everyone. So yeah, just more of the same as we go forward."