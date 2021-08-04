Olympic swimmer from Black Country praised for making history in Tokyo

Great Britain's Alice Dearing after finishing 19th in the Women's 10km Marathon Swimming race at Odaiba Marine Park.

Alice Dearing, from Oldbury, may have missed out on a medal in the women's 10km event at Odaiba Marine Park – but she's written her name in the history books.

The 24-year-old, a former pupil of The Royal Wolverhampton School, finished 19th – more than five-and-a-half minutes behind gold medallist Ana Marcela Cunha.

She described the experience as "bitter-sweet" but hoped the visibility of her starring at the Tokyo Olympics will help inspire people regardless of race or background.

Her efforts have led to praise from across the country and locally who have described the Olympian, who trained with a club at Langley Swimming Centre, as an inspiration.

Councillor Rajbir Singh, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "I would like to congratulate Alice on her historic achievement at the Tokyo Olympics. Alice shows that with hard work and talent you can break down barriers and achieve your dreams no matter who you are or where you are from.

"Alice is a great role model for the young people of Sandwell and I look forward to following her career closely."

Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Mushtaq Hussain, added: "Obviously we're overwhelmed that she has participated at the Olympics. She is from Oldbury so she is my constituent.

"The main thing is she participated. It is good that she competed and there is always a next time. She inspires the whole community, it's a big thing. I'm proud of her, the whole of Sandwell is proud of her."