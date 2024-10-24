Elwell nets crucial winner from a goal-kick

The Belgrade shot-stopper saw his goal-kick carried by the wind to bounce over the Victoria keeper and into the net.

They had come from behind after Kane Showell and Antoine Julien cancelled out strikes from Victoria’s Daniel Scragg and Adam Shorto.

In Division Two, Armend Tora scored four as Balls To Cancer thrashed Dynamo 50 Stile 7-2. Ryan Mason fired in both goals for Stile, while Reece Mann, Alex Banks and Jordan Norris all added to Balls To Cancer’s scoreline. KT Wanderers beat Warstones Wanderers Wolves Nation 3-2 thanks to Nathan Colbourne (two) and Benjamin Wilkins. Warstones’ Hudson Arhu and Isaac Meggoe replied.

Portobello Rangers cemented their position at the top of Division Three, beating Junction Sports 5-1. Luke Simons got a hat-trick, while Gurpinder Singh and Leonardo Duarte Da Silva Torres also scored.

AFC White Horse netted at the death against Pelsall Cricket & Sports Club, drawing 4-4. James Turley bagged the 89th-minute goal, while Ryan Goodman opened the scoring and Andy Smith got a brace.

Dudley Rangers United went top of Division Four with a 3-0 win over Pattingham, while Codsall Wanderers’ Max Moore chalked up two goals as they beat Mental Health Sports 4-3. Jai Banga and Matthew Vaughan also scored.

Warstones Wanderers dispatched Shepwell Rangers in the Ken Pemberton Cup quarter-finals. Craig Chirata bagged a brace in the 5-0 win, as Luqman Wirba, George Broome and Jose Junior also got goals.

Walsall Swifts cruised past Ashmore Park Rangers RBL 6-2 in the Mac Webb Cup first round. Ben Styles and Dion Davies scored two for Walsall alongside a Morgan Pritchard goal and an own goal. Rhys Darby and Shamar Lewis scored for Ashmore.

n Tipton Town Vets eased past Casuals Vets 4-0 in the Beacon Over-30s Division. Shaun Steventon (two), Craig Deakin and Chris Howen scored.