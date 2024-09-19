Hat-trick hero Lee Turns Athletic’s form on its head

The Athletic marksman bagged all three of his goals in an 11-minute spell as his side overcame Sporting Codsall 3-1 in the first round of the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League Charity Cup.

Warstones Wanderers Wolves Nation are also through to the second round as Connor Forrester (two) and Rodney Williams fired them past Tettenhall, 3-1, while Cyon Nash and Goran Sangha guided Junction Sports past AFC Jacks, 2-0.

Luqman Wirba bagged a brace and Billy Morgan got the other as Warstones Wanderers AFC overcame Royal Oak Chapel Ash 3-0, while Adam Shorto scored five of Victoria’s nine unanswered goals at AFC Huntsmen. Matty Allport (two), Luke Wright and Joe Clarke were also on target.

Codsall Wanderers and Dynamo 50 Stile also advanced, both requiring penalties to get through.

Max Moore (two) and Luke Catling netted in Wanderers’ 3-3 draw with Lonestar Hydrobolt Rangers before edging the penalty shootout 6-5.

Dynamo 50 Stile came from behind to draw 1-1 against Pattingham Panthers before progressing 4-2 on penalties.

Cameron Mackintosh fired the Panthers ahead just before half-time, but Amari Ebanks-Williams drilled home an equaliser 14 minutes from time.

There was also some league action, with Jake Bate capping Emerald Athletic’s 4-0 victory over Vybez Warstones Wanderers with a 30-yard screamer. Jack Stanley, Mike Hancox and Louis Read were also on target.

Dimitri Dunkley’s brace gave Ashmore a 2-0 triumph over KT Wanderers in Division Two, while AFC Willenhall won 3-0 at Balls to Cancer thanks to goals from Dan Hopson, Louie Mason and Jake Morgan.

Luke Simons was Portobello Rangers’ hat-trick hero as they won 5-2 at AFC Perton in Division Three. Gurpinder Singh and Leonardo Duarte da Silva Torres also netted.

Taylor-Jay Jones’ brace was not enough for Mental Health as they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Dudley Rangers United, for whom Oliver Hartland, Samuel Collier, Joel Collins and Tyler Charris scored.

In the Beacon Sunday League Paycare Division, newcomers Kidderminster United hosted Sedgley & Gornal West.

They started well and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Dan Johnson.

Sedgley pulled level when Josh Seabourne curled a stunning free-kick from 25 yards into the top corner.

Kian O’Donnell regained the lead for Kidderminster in the 70th minute and that was followed by a third in the 80th minute when Charlie Edwards dispatched a well-taken penalty to give Kidderminster a 3-1 victory.

Noah Wallace was man of the match for his sterling work in Kidderminster’s defence in a very even game.