Brown in devastating form with three big breaks

Brown knocked in breaks of 95, 118 and 98 in a display which would have not looked out of place on the professional stage.

There was another century as Jack Harris made an excellent 111 clearance in the Pairs Medley as, along with his partner Steve Barton, they made it through to the semi-finals of the competition.

In the Grandmasters Handicap, Martin Peach enjoyed a better night than his encounter with Jamie Brown as he got through to the final after defeating last year’s runner-up Adrian Rosa 3-1. He will face Tony Walker, who overcame 2022 runner-up Peter Blower in a deciding frame.

Richard Davies knocked in a 46 break as he defeated Mark Poole 3-1 to reach the final of the Secretaries Cup, where he will face Mark Wall, who beat John Hartley.

In the Consolation Cup, Oliver Spooner helped his Wednesfield Cons side move into the semi-finals at the expense of Bentley Moor B.

In league action, Stafford Institute remain two points clear at the top of Division One after a 4-1 win over Hotshots B. Stafford powered to victory thanks to Matt Hyden, Daniel Eaton-Lees, Robert Wharne and Graham Beardmore.

Hotshots refuse to go away though as they also won 4-1 to remain second. Paul Deaville made a 55 break in the opener.

Wednesfield Cons eased their relegation fears after winning 4-1 at bottom club Pennfields. Joshua Walker fired in a 50 break.

In Division Two, Shifnal B moved to the summit after defeating Electric 4-1 – Steve Powell (46 break), Ade Henry, Nick Browne and Aaron Sparkes the fab four.

Steve Smart made a 48 break to help visitors Stafford Institute B defeat Landywood E.

In Division Three, Poets Corner D remain top of the table after winning 3-2 at Wednesfield Cons B thanks to Lee Dennant, Chris Lane and Gary Haynes.

In Division Four, Bilston S&S moved to the top of the table after defeating Goodyear 4-1 – Steven Evans, Kevin Raindi, Andy Roberts and Amo Sandhu won.

In Division Five, Snooks won their top-of-the-table clash 4-1 against Beechdale Social 4-1 thanks to Jonathan Rizzo, Charlie Greening, Mike Daniels and Andrew Docherty.

n The West Midlands Snooker League is looking to expand for next season, starting in September.

Teams of five play on a Wednesday or Thursday night across five divisions to suit players of all abilities. Entry is £105 per team for the season and the league also runs separate paid competitions throughout the season. Contact Mark Poole on 07805 667106.