Bradmore hit the top in the race for Division Two glory

They moved above Belgrade on goal difference with a game in hand by defeating Horse & Jockey 3-1.

Alex Trout bagged a brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Jack Tonks for the victorious Bradmore side, while Kieran Grew got one back for Horse & Jockey.

Elsewhere in the division Tettenhall beat AFC Perton 4-2 to move above them in the league table on goal difference. Mark Giles hit a hat-trick, while Max Hague also scored. Curtis Tonks and Callum Jones replied for Perton.

Vybez Warstones Wanderers triumphed 2-0 at AFC Willenhall and Dynamo 50 Stile shared four goals and the points with Connaught United.

The first half was an even affair with most goal attempts from distance.

However, three minutes before the break Cieran Clifton lost his marker at the back post to give Connaught the lead.

The game turned towards Dynamo after the hour-mark despite having Devonte Nyazika Scott picking up a red card.

Ten minutes later, Dynamo were level as Elijah Morrison swept home from close range following Donte Nelson’s run and low cross. As the game looked to be heading to a draw, Connaught substitute Jonathan Holdcroft was on hand to convert a cross with four minutes left.

But Dynamo deservedly levelled in the 89th minute thanks to Ryan Mason’s swinging free-kick, which deceived the keeper and found the net.

Tettenhall Athletic moved up the Division Three table with a 3-0 victory over Viking United thanks to goals from Curtis Newbould-Smith, Joshua Wooton and Jay Fisher.

Elsewhere, Portobello Rangers won by the same scoreline at Spartans Athletic and Bradmore Social went one better to overcome Bushbury Hill 4-0 – Tom Roberts with a hat-trick and Henry Jukes with the other goal.

Toll House Athletic went top of Division Four with an 8-0 victory at Chase Colts, but Warstones Warstones Wolves Nation avoided a shock defeat to remain level on points with three games in hand.

Nation played out a nine-goal thriller against Pattingham Panthers, just edging it 5-4 thanks to goals from Isaac Meggoe, Seb Haldron, Pinder Deo, Nazmul Mohammed Islam and Andrae Brown.

At the other end of the table, Mental Health were 3-1 winners over Codsall Wanderers thanks to a brace from Brandon Jukes and one from Liam Jukes. carter Dixon scored a penalty for Codsall.

Elsewhere, Walsall Swifts were 2-1 winners against Sedgley Rangers and Barnhurst Lane Lions triumphed 4-1 at Warstones Wanderers Hollybush.