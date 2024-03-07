Blades find their cutting edge as the goals flow

In the Clinton Cup sponsored by the Sports Shop, Kingswinford, Black Country Blades defeated fellow Open Division team Trysull, who had to field a weakened team.

Blades were soon 3-0 up courtesy of strikes by Keiron Hearne, Jack Hill and Lewis Round in the first 25 minutes.

Leading scorer Tyler Goodyear made it 4-0 with a tap-in on 40 minutes, quickly followed on the stroke of half-time by a penalty from Connor Stokes.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Hearne scored the goal of the game with a 30-yard drive that hit the post and went in.

Right-back and captain Rowan Walker scored his first goal for the club to make it 7-0, followed by a strike from Jack Clarke to make it 8-0.

A quality finish lobbed finish from Hearne completed his well- deserved hat trick, with Clarke and Stokes sealing an 11-0 success.

In the Concentric Properties Over-30s division, high-flyers Diffusion Vets had a well-deserved 9-1 victory over lowly Casual Vets.

They took a 6-0 half-time lead through a Kam Sandhu hat-trick, Ben Jeavons, Andrew Reddish and Paul White.

Casuals made a fight of it in the second half, scoring through Billy Scraggs and missing a penalty, but Diffusion added three more through Elys Davis and a Zak Jackson double.

Wolverhampton Old Boys and MNF Allstarz played out a five-goal thriller, which the latter edged.

Dave McDonald slotted home a penalty for MNF on 20 minutes before Old Boys went in at half-time 2-1 up.

Both teams had chances in the second half before MNF grabbed the points in the last two minutes.

First Omari Samson scored with a header from a corner by Neil Julkar, then the winner was fashioned by Amrik Sidhu, who toe-poked home a through-ball by Aaron Dhami.